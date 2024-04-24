The Fiat 500 Electric is small but perfectly formed, says Julie Marshall

Fiat 500 Electric (RED)

The electric Fiat 500 we recently spent a week with came in a very vibrant red both inside and out.

Deliberately so as it is one of the special edition (RED) models - although not all of them are red as it turns out.

(RED), a charity founded in 2006 by U2 frontman Bono, ‘partners with the world’s most iconic brands and people to create products and experiences that fight AIDS and the injustices that enable pandemics to thrive’.

The interior is particularly stylish with a red painted dashboard, individually designed front seats, and a red 500 logo on the steering wheel.

Outside the red detailing is picked up on the front grille and alloys.

This particular Fiat 500 is electrically powered and as such is quiet and smooth.

Since it was launched in 2020 the 500e has been picking up awards by the fistful.

It is the most sold electric car in Europe and best selling EV in the Stellantis group which is really going some when you consider how many brands come under its umbrella.

There’s no getting away from the fact that the 500 is a city car with very little room in the rear for anyone other than a small child or two. Adults struggle to get in, never mind get comfortable.

The front seats are supportive enough and can be adjusted four ways for best fit.

If you’ve driven any of the 500s before the layout of the cabin will be familiar

The 10.25in touchscreen for the infotainment system is simple enough to use but, like many, I found it far easier to just connect my iPhone and use the apps I’m used to..

Physical buttons for the climate control are welcome and, something that confused me the first time I got in, little round buttons on the doors to open them - a nice, though quirky touch I thought.

Living with the 500e is easy. Steering is light and parking is a doddle even though I was almost caught out by the lack of parking sensors. It’s rare these days for them not to be fitted and it’s easy to get complacent and rely on them too often.

There are plenty of handy spaces to stash bits and pieces around the cabin but the boot is small. You’ll need to drop the rear seats if you want to transport anything other than a couple of bags of shopping.

Electric cars are, by their nature, quick off the mark, delivering instant power. This little 500 can do the 0-62mph dash in nine seconds, going on to a top speed of 93mph. Even at motorway speeds it feels refined and quiet.

Matching up official with actual range is always a minefield. The 42kwh battery is reckoned to be good for around 200 miles but we got more like 150 miles which may be enough if you have access to charging points on your regular journeys.

If you put the 500 into Range, one-pedal driving mode, regenerative braking kicks in. It’s a bit fierce so we tended to keep it in Normal. Sherpa limits the car to 50mph and turns off the air con - both designed to maximise the miles.

Specification

Price: £31,195 (£31,795 as tested)

Battery capacity: 42kwh

Power: 116bhp

Torque: 162lb/ft

Transmission: Automatic

Top speed: 93mph

0-62mph: 9 seconds

CO 2 emissions:0