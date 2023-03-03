Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has been urged to extend the 5p per litre reduction in fuel duty when he announces his Spring Budget next week.

Motoring group the RAC has warned that allowing the tax to revert to its previous level or even increase would be “punishing” for households already struggling with the cost-of-living crisis. It said that fuel prices would rise beyond where they were when the cut was implemented 12 months ago.

The reduction is due to come to an end on 23 March 2023, instantly adding 5p per litre to the price of petrol and diesel. The Office for Budget Responsibility also sparked concerns in late 2022 by forecasting that fuel duty could rise by up to 12p per litre if the scheduled inflation-linked increase goes ahead.

According to the RAC, if the duty cut is removed as planned, petrol prices will rise to 153.72p and diesel to 173.19p when factoring in VAT. A year ago, before the duty cut was announced, petrol cost 151.16p per litre and diesel cost 154.75p.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: “All eyes are now on what the Chancellor decides to do with fuel duty at the Budget in just two weeks’ time. While we accept the 5p cut introduced last year can’t last forever, with household finances under even more pressure this spring than they were a year ago, we don’t think now is the time to be removing it.

“To decide to raise prices by 5p would prove punishing to households and businesses struggling to make ends meet, and may have a detrimental effect on both inflation and the wider economy. We also hope Mr Hunt isn’t about to become the first Chancellor in 12 years not to cancel the annual planned fuel duty rise. If he were to go ahead with it, untold damage could be caused.”

Despite the fuel duty cut last March petrol prices continued to spiral until mid-2022 before falling back slightly. The cost of petrol and diesel fell for the fourth consecutive month in February - by 1p and 3p respectively - but the RAC claims that diesel drivers are still overpaying as filling stations subsidise lower petrol prices with higher diesel ones.

Wholesale prices for petrol is just 6p cheaper than for diesel but drivers are paying an average of 20p per litre more for diesel. Williams said: “A reduction in pump prices would normally be extremely welcome news but while our analysis shows drivers of petrol cars are paying a fair price at the pumps, the same sadly can’t be said for anyone whose vehicle runs on diesel.

