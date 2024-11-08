Artisan producers, bakers and music makers to come together for Malton Christmas Festival

Running across two days, the independent businesses that surround Malton’s Market Place will be joined by many traders from across Yorkshire for a truly local Christmas market

The sounds of the brass band playing seasonal favourites, choirs singing carols and the delicious smell of roasting chestnuts remain unchanged since Dickens sat down in Malton to write A Christmas Carol.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They will be joined by more than 80 stalls bringing together the skilled makers and producers of fine fare as the North Yorkshire town hosts its Christmas Festival on Saturday December 7 and Sunday December 8.

Running across two days, the independent businesses that surround Malton’s Market Place will be joined by many traders from across Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From hot sauce to spice up your sprouts to small-batch gin from local distilleries and handmade steel garden ornaments to organic skin care products, wreaths and decorations, visitors to the festival will find a treasure trove of unusual gift ideas.

"For so many people, Christmas shopping is a real chore, but Malton Christmas Festival makes it a fun and uplifting experience for the whole family,” said Mark Brayshaw, head of Visit Malton, the Community Interest Company which runs the event.

“The people who run the stalls are often the same people who make their products at workshops and small kitchens all over the region, so there’s a unique and personal connection to each product,” he said.

“We really support the idea of buying local, rather than shopping online and with street food and a host of cafés and restaurants nearby, our visitors can tick everything off their shopping list whilst enjoying a great day out.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Families are especially welcome with plenty of activities to keep young visitors entertained each day.

A festive land train will offer free tours around Market Place, with one of the stops being at the Milton Rooms, ideal for the family shows hosted by Esmeralda the Elf – separate tickets cost £5 per person – and the Creativitent will be open for free storytelling from 10am to 3pm each day.

Malton White Star Band and Swinton Brass Band will be among the musical groups performing in the Band Gazebo, while local choirs from Richard Shepherd Music Foundation and SASH will be joined by many more.

North Yorkshire Rotters return to the Malton Christmas Festival with their ‘Christmas – love food, hate waste’ cookery demonstrations with chef Nigel Brown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There is always free parking available in Malton town centre, but we are expecting this to be busy throughout the weekend, so we encourage visitors to make use of public transport or the park and ride at Riverside Meadows when travelling in by car,” said Mark. “Parking is £7.50 for the whole day, including the free shuttle s ervice i n and out of the town.”