Millie and Blake offers products ranging from personalised clothing and pyjamas to mugs and make up bags.

The company started when founder Danielle Young started making skirts at her dining room table during her maternity leave.

From there the business grew and it now has a range of more than 2,000 products and a growing team of 21 staff.

(L to R) Founder Danielle Young with her two team members Amy and Lauren getting ready for the Christmas rush.

The business is named after Danielle’s two young children, Millie, seven, and Blake, four.

All personalisation of the products is done in Bridlington, and all its suppliers are UK based.

With the online shopping boom, its popularity has grown and the company now has more than 97,000 followers on Instagram and more than 89,000 Facebook page likes.