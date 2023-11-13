Castle Howard unveils its Peter Pan-themed Christmas extravaganza - opening times

Last year’s event saw a record-breaking visitor numbers, which was a landmark moment for the stately home in the context of post-pandemic recovery.

Castle Howard’s 300-year-old House has been transformed with floristry, installations, props, soundscapes, and projections.

For the sixth year running, Charlotte Lloyd Webber Event Design has created the installations inside the house, They include a Mermaid’s Lagoon, Captain Hook’s Cabin, and the Jolly Roger.

The team has prioritised sustainability and used recycled materials including paper and glass in their designs. imitating the dog, a northern theatre company specialising in digital projections, has joined the team for the first time to create immersive projections and soundscapes.

Abbi Ollive, director of marketing and visitors, said: “Christmas at Castle Howard is a special event for so many of our visitors.

The grand Castle Howard halls have been transformed into a festive treat full of creative storytelling, designed to delight and inspire our visitors. The Peter Pan story is beautiful, nostalgic, and heart-warming, and we’re hoping everyone that experiences it rediscovers their inner child and leaves believing in fairies.’

This year Castle Howard is also offering accessible events to open the experience to even more people, including British Sign Language interpreted guided tours and calm sessions.

Castle Howard’s charity partner for this year is Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity.

Author JM Barrie gifted the rights to the Peter Pan story to the children’s hospital in 1929 and to this day the royalties continue to benefit the hospital..

Father Christmas is also paying a special visit to the stately home.

Christmas in Neverland – in the main House, runs until Sunday January 7.

Father Christmas in the main House, from Saturday November 25 to Sunday December 24.