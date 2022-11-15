Christmas events - including St Catherine's festive run - at Wykeham's North Yorkshire Water Park

The St Catherine's Hospice Festive Fun Run will be held at the North Yorkshire Water Park this year

Home to one of the largest water sports lakes in North Yorkshire, the Water Park has an array of activities on offer to ensure all the family get in the festive spirit.

Following popular demand, North Yorkshire Water Park’s Christmas market will be returning for this year.

It will run from Saturday December 3 and each weekend up until Saturday December. Visitors can get into the Christmas spirit with a selection of crafts, local produce and delicious food and drink on offer.

There will also be rides to enjoy and guests can tuck into mince pies, German bratwurst and spiced mulled wine supplied by local businesses – and all while taking in the beautiful views of the lakes.

The little ones can also meet Father Christmas, who will be arriving in style by making his way down the 820foot-long zip wire.

Guests can book a dedicated slot to meet Santa, Mrs Clause and their little helpers in the grotto and receive a gift that’s sure to put a smile on any child’s face.

Adding some adventure to the festive season, between Tuesday to Friday from now until Thursday December 22, the water park will be running a limited-time group offer on its popular Zipline, which also includes a festive meal at the café @ North Yorkshire Water Park for £20 per person.

After a thrill-seeking decent down the Zip Line, tuck into the cafés festive stacker, a Christmas dinner inspired sandwich along with other festive treats and drinks.

The offer is perfect for any local businesses looking for an alternative and fun-fuelled Christmas celebration with their team.

North Yorkshire Water Park will be hosting the popular festive 5K on Sunday December 11in aid of St Catherine’s which provides hospice care to those in the community.

Don your finest fancy dress or Christmas jumper and run, jog, or walk the 5km route which meanders around the picturesque lakes.

Participants taking part in the festive 5K will also receive a reduced rate of 30 percent off standard ticket price for those who want to inject more excitement by taking a ride on the Zipline!

Located just East of Wykeham, six miles west of Scarborough, North Yorkshire Water Park originally comprised of four specialist fishing lakes and a larger lake which is now dedicated to water sports.

For many years, local water sports clubs and individuals have been sailing, windsurfing, model yacht racing and open water swimming at the destination.

North Yorkshire Water Park was launched in July 2017 with an AquaPark.

Thrill seekers now enjoy further activities such kayaking, stand-up paddle boarding, tandem kayaking and more, as well as a range of other outdoor leisure facilities around the lake.

