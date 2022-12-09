As part of the HEY Children’s University communications experience day, the children of Year six were invited to quiz the cast while they prepared for their opening show on December 13.

Brian Capron, playing Hillman the Henchman and known for his role as Richard Hillman in Coronation Street, said: “The children of Hilderthorpe Primary School asked some really interesting questions throughout the afternoon and I’m sure many of them will make excellent reporters in the future.

“I’ve spoken to many reporters throughout my career but I would have to admit Hilderthorpe Primary School asked some of the most difficult questions I have ever had to answer!”

Hilderthorpe Primary School's year 6 children interviewed the cast of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, learning what it's like being a real reporter.

Fellow cast members playing Snow White (Sophie Holt), Muddles (Troy Harris) and Dame Dolly (Joe Standerline) were also questioned by the children.

Mrs Wood, year six teacher at Hilderthorpe, said: “This was an excellent opportunity for the children to experience different types of media. They loved questioning the cast of the pantomime and becoming social media stars for the day!”

Andy Marshall, learning experience lead at HEY Children’s University, said: “It’s great to see their confidence build throughout the session and the opportunity to speak with and question the cast of Snow White has been a great added bonus.