IN PICTURES: 11 photos of Bridlington businesses in festive fancy dress for charity fundraiser

Here is a selection of photos showing Bridlington businesses dressed up in wonderful costumes in order to raise money for charity.

Various pubs and restaurants in the town centre have supported Bridlington Leisure Association’s ‘Cash for Kids Mission Christmas’, which is trying to hit an impressive £7,000 target.

They included the GOAT Sports Bar, Rum Bar, Sterling Castle, Apollo, Three Brass Monkeys, Hook and Parrot, the Dog House and the Prior John, where staff funded their own raffle to help the charity.

Staff and customers dressed up while making a difference to help Cash for Kids (cashforkids.org.uk/yorkshire).

The fundraising campaign has accrued £3391.61 so far.

A spokesperson said: "The campaign makes sure Santa reaches children living in poverty this Christmas."Everything raised in our area stays in this area.

"Every donation counts and what you give will be used to buy a gift for a child who really needs it."

Got to tinyurl.com/mr28rtnc to support the Bridlington Leisure Association fundraising campaign.