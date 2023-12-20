News you can trust since 1882
Check out the Christmassy images below!

IN PICTURES: 15 sparkling Christmas light displays in Scarborough Whitby and Bridlington, sent in by you

Here is a stunning selection of Christmas light displays along the Yorkshire coast, sent in by our readers.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 20th Dec 2023, 17:16 GMT
Updated 20th Dec 2023, 17:25 GMT

During the festive season, many people decorate houses and gardens in glittering lights, with families often making special trips out to admire all of the lights in their area.

A number of readers have submitted their Christmas light displays, let us know your favourite!

This Scarborough resident has submitted an exceptionally maximalist and vibrant set of Christmas decorations.

1. Christmas lights across the Yorkshire coast

This Scarborough resident has submitted an exceptionally maximalist and vibrant set of Christmas decorations. Photo: Helen Watkinson

This Bridlington reader sent us some well-known festive favourites.

2. Christmas lights across the Yorkshire coast

This Bridlington reader sent us some well-known festive favourites. Photo: Sarah Parker

This Scarborough house has a whole host of Christmas critters making their garden jolly.

3. Christmas lights across the Yorkshire coast

This Scarborough house has a whole host of Christmas critters making their garden jolly. Photo: Susan Rowson

This Scarborough home has some beautiful glittering lights on display and some festive fun in the window.

4. Christmas lights across the Yorkshire coast

This Scarborough home has some beautiful glittering lights on display and some festive fun in the window. Photo: Jenny Sheldrick

