News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
Check out the images below!Check out the images below!
Check out the images below!

IN PICTURES: 27 fabulously festive Christmas trees from Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington

Here is a selection of 27 beautiful Christmas trees sent in by readers across the Yorkshire coast
By Claudia Bowes
Published 19th Dec 2023, 14:13 GMT
Updated 19th Dec 2023, 14:14 GMT

With Christmas fast approaching, we take a look at some of the most stylish, vibrant, and cozy Christmas trees sent in from Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington residents.

Check out the images below and let us know which one is your favourite!

This stunning tree is from a family in Scarborough who should be proud of their decorating skills.

1. Christmas trees across the Yorkshire coast

This stunning tree is from a family in Scarborough who should be proud of their decorating skills. Photo: Beverley Hird

Photo Sales
This is the Egton village Christmas, which has been arranged by Amy Cockrem, who organises this every festive season.

2. Christmas trees across the Yorkshire coast

This is the Egton village Christmas, which has been arranged by Amy Cockrem, who organises this every festive season. Photo: Amy Cockrem

Photo Sales
This Bridlington resident has gone for a very chic monochrome tree.

3. Christmas trees across the Yorkshire coast

This Bridlington resident has gone for a very chic monochrome tree. Photo: Amy Kingston

Photo Sales
Courtyard Bar in Scarborough have submitted their beautiful tree, alongside a festive furry friend.

4. Christmas trees across the Yorkshire coast

Courtyard Bar in Scarborough have submitted their beautiful tree, alongside a festive furry friend. Photo: Courtyard Bar

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:BridlingtonScarboroughWhitbyYorkshire