IN PICTURES: 29 adorable photos of pets dressed up for Christmas in Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington

Here is a selection of reader’s four-legged friends getting ready for Christmas across the Yorkshire coast.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 22nd Dec 2023, 12:32 GMT
Updated 22nd Dec 2023, 12:41 GMT

A number of cats, dogs, guinea pigs and more have been getting in the holiday spirit and dressing up for Christmas.

Santa hats, elf costumes, candy cane deely boppers and reindeer antlers have all featured in this photo article.

Check out the images below and get ready to feel festive!

This Scarborough reader's photo is of their pooch dressed as 'Comet the Reindeer'. Photo: Fliss Gregory

This Bearded Collie from Whitby is called Ellerby. Photo: Annie Robson

These two festive kitties were sent in by Bridlington reader Sharon Veronica Raines. Photo: Sharon Veronica Raines

This 16 week old Dobermann is from Scarborough and looks beautiful in front of the Christmas tree. Photo: Helen Pearce

