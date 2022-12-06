Visitors were in high spirits at the Malton Christmas Festival, which returned to Yorkshire’s Food Capital last weekend.

More than 20,000 people turned out for the festival, which ran for two days, offering a great selection of stalls to browse including Derventio Wines.

During the festival, Christmas classics filled the streets courtesy of Malton's local brass brand.

Meanwhile, visitors enjoyed lots of delicious food and drink from the range of food stalls on offer.

Returning favourites included many Monthly Market regulars, so visitors could stock up on olive oil, charcuterie, festive tipples, baked goods, cheese, ingredients, gifts and homewares.

There were also festive cooking classes at The Cook's Place with Malton gem Gilly Robinson.

Children were able to enjoy traditional fairground rides, as well as free activities provided by Be Amazing Arts.

Organisers said it was a wonderful weekend of festive fun for all.

1. Malton Christmas Festival Tasty looking baked produce! picture: Richard Ponter Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

2. Malton Christmas Market Bethany Todd, and Janet Todd, from F & B Crafts. picture: James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty Photo Sales

3. Malton Christmas Festival Brass band musicians fill the streets with music. picture: Richard Ponter Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

4. Malton Christmas Festival Festive cooking classes with Gilly Robinson. Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales