Schools from around Whitby & Scarborough put their Christmas nativity performances.

IN PICTURES: Scarborough and Whitby area school nativity photos 2024

By Duncan Atkins
Published 19th Dec 2024, 11:00 BST
It's that time of year again – children have been dressing up and putting on a show for their families in the school nativity.

Don’t miss this week’s edition (Thursday, December 19) of the Whitby Gazette and Scarborough News featuring youngsters in their Christmas nativity plays at primary schools in the Whitby and Scarborough area.

Sleights School nativity.

1. School nativity pictures special

Sleights School nativity. Photo: submitted

Ruswarp School nativity.

2. School nativity pictures special

Ruswarp School nativity. Photo: submitted

Youngsters from Hawsker-cum-Stainsacre School's nativity production.

3. School nativity pictures special

Youngsters from Hawsker-cum-Stainsacre School's nativity production. Photo: submitted

Goathland School nativity.

4. School nativity pictures special

Goathland School nativity. Photo: submitted

