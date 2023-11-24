IN PICTURES: Take a look as Christmas comes to Burton Agnes Hall near Bridlington

Here is a selection of photos showing some spectacular decorations as historic hall gets in to the festive spirit.

Burton Agnes Hall, located in-between Bridlington and Driffield, is a stunning country house set in beautiful gardens and grounds. When it comes held back, as stunning sparkles, foliage from the grounds, and traditional trinkets and thoughtfully placed throughout.

The Christmas opening has already started, and will continue until Saturday December 23, from 11am until 5pm daily.The special late opening with carols and mulled wine until 9pm is on Thursday December 14.

Visit https://www.burtonagnes.com/Whats_On.html for more information.

Christmas at Burton Agnes Hall Burton Agnes Hall is located 6.2 miles from Bridlington and 6.5 miles from Driffield.

Christmas at Burton Agnes Hall The house has been decorated with original, handmade decorations, with many crafted from flowers and foliage cropped and dried from the walled garden.

Christmas at Burton Agnes Hall There will be a trail of 24 giant, hand-carved and painted candy canes - one for each day of advent- hidden in the woodland behind the house.

Christmas at Burton Agnes Hall Wood fired pizzas, spiced hot drinks, home baked cakes and lots of other treats are available, and the gift shop has some beautiful Christmas decorations and gifts for sale.