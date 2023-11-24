IN PICTURES: Take a look as Christmas comes to Burton Agnes Hall near Bridlington
Here is a selection of photos showing some spectacular decorations as historic hall gets in to the festive spirit.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 22nd Nov 2023, 15:08 GMT
Updated 22nd Nov 2023, 15:27 GMT
Burton Agnes Hall, located in-between Bridlington and Driffield, is a stunning country house set in beautiful gardens and grounds. When it comes held back, as stunning sparkles, foliage from the grounds, and traditional trinkets and thoughtfully placed throughout.
The Christmas opening has already started, and will continue until Saturday December 23, from 11am until 5pm daily.The special late opening with carols and mulled wine until 9pm is on Thursday December 14.
Visit https://www.burtonagnes.com/Whats_On.html for more information.
