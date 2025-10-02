New for 2025, the L’OR Advent Calendar (RRP £12.99, available at Amazon, Asda, B&M and lorespresso.com) will transform the countdown to Christmas into the ultimate coffee experience.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

(This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.)

Offering a variety of coffee capsules behind 24 doors – the calendar is designed to awaken the senses and offer a luxurious moment of coffee pleasure each day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Curated by L’OR Coffee Artists, the calendar boasts everything from bold espressos to delicate lungos, featuring signature favourites and flavour blends including delicious vanilla and hazelnut.

L’OR launches brand-new Advent Calendar providing an indulgent surprise every morning.

Showcasing almost every blend in the L’OR portfolio, from pure to flavoured, all are compatible with the shopper-favourite L’OR Barista Sublime coffee machine as well as Nespresso® Original coffee machines.

This luxurious coffee calendar adds variety, discovery, and indulgence to the festive season.