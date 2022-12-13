Make merry this Christmas with The Priory Church in Bridlington as it holds its annual brass band concert
The Priory Church in Bridlington will be holding a brass band concert to get locals into the festive spirit!
The popular annual event will be held on Saturday, December 17 at 7pm and tickets cost £12, with accompanied under 16s admitted for free.
The “Christmas Brass and Voices” concert will feature the championship section Carlton Main Frickley Colliery Band alongside the renowned Bridlington Priory Choir and organ.
Helen Hughes, churchwarden, said: “The Priory is so privileged to have such a well-respected band as Carlton Main come and play for our annual ‘Brass and Voices’ concert and, according to the band, they like coming to The Priory too!”
Make merry at The Priory and listen to the charming melodies of Christmases past and present with mulled wine and mince pies served, adding to the festive atmosphere.
If you would like to attend this Christmas concert, tickets are available from the Priory Shop or visit https://www.bridspa.com/events/?entry=spx_350203 to book online.