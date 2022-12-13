The popular annual event will be held on Saturday, December 17 at 7pm and tickets cost £12, with accompanied under 16s admitted for free.

The “Christmas Brass and Voices” concert will feature the championship section Carlton Main Frickley Colliery Band alongside the renowned Bridlington Priory Choir and organ.

Helen Hughes, churchwarden, said: “The Priory is so privileged to have such a well-respected band as Carlton Main come and play for our annual ‘Brass and Voices’ concert and, according to the band, they like coming to The Priory too!”

Make merry at The Priory and listen to the charming melodies of Christmases past and present with mulled wine and mince pies served, adding to the festive atmosphere.