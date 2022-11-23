Malton Christmas Festival returns on December 4 and 5

Visitors can expect the ultimate weekend filled with Christmas gift shopping, festive feasting and all-round merriment, that’s sure to get the whole family into the yuletide spirit.

The Malton Christmas Festival will of course be living up to the town’s status of ‘Yorkshire’s Food Capital,’ with a plethora of scrumptious street food for guests to sink their teeth into.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Local producers will be serving up delicious mulled wine, figgy puddings, traditional turkey, goose, and award-winning macarons from Malton’s Master Pâtissier – so there’s no chance of going hungry whilst you shop till you drop!

New to the Christmas Festival this year will be Lucela’s with their unique chocolate flavoured rum, Serious Sweets with a range of old-fashioned sweets, Seagrown who hand harvest seaweed from the Yorkshire coast to create a range of food seasonings, cosmetics and beer, Leeds based The Yorkshire Sea Salt Company who are the first salt house to produce 100% natural, mineral rich sea salt in Yorkshire since the neolithic era and a whole host of artisan gift makers.

Returning favourites include many of our Monthly Market regulars so you can stock up on olive oil, charcuterie, festive tipples, baked goods, cheese, ingredients, gifts and homewares.

In addition to the range of foodie and non-food gift stalls, there will be lots to keep the family entertained, with Christmas classics filling the streets courtesy of Malton’s local brass bands, traditional fairground rides for the children to enjoy and free activities provided by Be Amazing Arts. Plus, visitors will get the chance to tour Malton’s picturesque Market Place on the festive land train!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Director of Visit Malton, Tom Naylor- Leyland, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be hosting our Christmas Festival once again this December. We have so many wonderful local producers who will be showcasing their culinary creations, delicious treats and beautiful craftsmanship. Almost too much to choose from for your loved ones’ Christmas gifts this year.

“There is an unbeatable atmosphere in Malton at Christmas time and it is all down to our brilliant community of local makers, artisan producers and independent shops. We are very proud of our food and drink credentials as a town, and we can’t wait to welcome everyone to our final foodie extravaganza of the year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Entry to the Malton Christmas Festival is free and the event will be taking place within the town’s Market Place from 9am to 3.30pm.