North Pole post box newly installed at Sandylane care home so local children can post their letters to Santa
Sandylane care home in Bridlington is spreading festive cheer this Christmas by installing a magical North Pole post box which will deliver letters directly to Santa.
All local girls and boys are invited to post their Christmas wish lists to Santa at this new post box - and all letters will be replied to from the man himself!
Mrs Edith Parkin, owner of Sandylane care home, said: “Provided they contain a stamped addressed envelope, I will ask Santa to reply to everyone.
"He will want to know that the girls and boys have been polite to their mums and dads all year and kind to their brothers and sisters.
“He also told me that he hopes they will leave some carrots out for Rudolph and the other reindeers, as well as a glass of whisky or a mince pie for him!
“Santa will be especially pleased if the children confirm they eat all their vegetables and keep their bedrooms tidy!”
Many of the Sandylane staff have already brought their children to post their letters to Santa, but now the care home is welcoming all local children to use the special post box to ensure their letters get to Santa on time.
The residents of Sandylane have also been enjoying the Christmas decorations that have been put all around the care home.
Their festive decoration collection has been lovingly curated for 14 years and the entire building has a festive atmosphere, with twinkling Christmas lights and cute animals in every nook and cranny.