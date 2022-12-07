All local girls and boys are invited to post their Christmas wish lists to Santa at this new post box - and all letters will be replied to from the man himself!

Mrs Edith Parkin, owner of Sandylane care home, said: “Provided they contain a stamped addressed envelope, I will ask Santa to reply to everyone.

"He will want to know that the girls and boys have been polite to their mums and dads all year and kind to their brothers and sisters.

“He also told me that he hopes they will leave some carrots out for Rudolph and the other reindeers, as well as a glass of whisky or a mince pie for him!

“Santa will be especially pleased if the children confirm they eat all their vegetables and keep their bedrooms tidy!”

Many of the Sandylane staff have already brought their children to post their letters to Santa, but now the care home is welcoming all local children to use the special post box to ensure their letters get to Santa on time.

The residents of Sandylane have also been enjoying the Christmas decorations that have been put all around the care home.

Sandylane has been busy putting up their Christmas decorations to spread some festive joy to their residents.