North Yorkshire Moors Railway Santa trains get Christmas off to a cracking start

Santa greets a youngster on board The Santa Express picture: Emma Atkins

We booked on to 9.55am train from Grosmont where the train Rudolph was ready and waiting to take us on a magical journey along the track to Goathland and back – and there was a big surprise in store for the youngsters.

While the Christmas elves entertained us with games and songs, a very special visitor arrived in our carriage.

We won’t give away what it was but there was plenty of excitement as the younger passengers opened their early gifts.

Rudolph ready to welcome families on board at the North Yorkshire Moors Railway. picture: Emma Atkins

Tickets for this fantastic festive outing – which runs from both Grosmont and Pickering - are on sale, with Christmas services running on December 10 and 11, and from December 17 to 24 inclusive.

Luke Hudman, marketing manager at NYMR, said: “We can’t wait to see the railway decked out, ready to whisk our guests off on a magical journey.”

