Pick of Christmas events on our coast
It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Welcome glittering festive lights and the sound of popping corks. Whether you’re planning to explore bustling markets with a hot toddy in hand or a blustery Boxing Day walk along the coast, you can be sure to find the perfect escape across every part of our beautifully varied coastline.
Scarborough Sparkle, Open Air Theatre, Friday November 25 to Sunday November 27.
Grab your warmest winter coat and layer up for the perfect way to kick off the festive season.
Truly one for all the family, keep the kids entertained on the traditional Ferris wheel and take a ride on the illuminated land train before heading to the magnificently dimly- lit Tipi for mulled wine toasted marshmallows and log fire. Presents galore are on offer at more than 35 stalls offering gourmet food and hand-crafted gifts.
Winter walks
Most Popular
Immerse yourself in the wintry scenes of the 10.5-mile walk between the seaside towns of Scarborough and Filey. The track is a relatively gentle route, with beautiful coastal scenery, making it perfect for little legs as well as avid hikers.