Review: Family favourites Brewers Fayre and Beefeater serving up great Christmas dishes

Let family-favourites Brewers Fayre and Beefeater take the pressure off Christmas with an affordable range of festive menus throughout the season.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Now available nationwide, come together with loved ones and indulge in festive favouites with a two or three-course menu starting from just £14.99 (£18.95 at Beefeater), while on the big day itself, both Beefeater and Brewers Fayre will be serving up an unforgettable menu which is not to be missed.

With delights from cheese fondue to roast-packed burgers and indulgent sundaes, make this festive season one to remember with Beefeater and Brewers Fayre.

Christmas has come early as Beefeater launches its festive set menu from £18.95, packed full of flavour.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Treat yourself to some festive fayre.

Straight off the grill, enjoy great value without compromising on quality with dishes including a choice of

three festive burgers, such as the Double Crunch Chicken Burger with cranberry BBQ sauce and oak-smoked

bacon, topped with a pig in blanket, and the veggie Festive Hallo-Me Burger of grilled halloumi and flat

mushroom, layered with cranberry BBQ sauce and ’74 grilled veg. Pair with a tipple (or two!) from the Festive

The delicious prawn cocktail.

Chocolate Box Martini range, featuring chocolate orange, chocolate mint, salted caramel and strawberry.

Those dining on Christmas Day, can enjoy a four-course menu for just £57.95, featuring the likes of Cheddar,

Mozzarella & Emmental Cheese Fondue and Beefeater’s signature Salmon with Seafood & Prosecco Sauce

or Red Wine and Mushroom Sirloin Steak stacked on a golden puff pastry base. To finish, grab a spoon and

choose from two limited-edition sundaes – the After Eight Mint Choc Sundae or Chocolate Orange Sundae with Matchmakers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Why not leave the cooking to Brewers Fayre with its great-value, three-course Christmas Day menu with a glass of fizz on arrival for only £53.99.

Start with crowd-pleasing classics including Cheese Fondue and Chicken Liver & Brandy Pâté, before moving onto the main event. Choose between turkey, beef or gammon, complete with seasonal vegetables, bottomless roasties, Yorkshire puddings and heaps of velvety red wine gravy.

If you can’t wait until Christmas, Brewers Fayre also has a great-value festive menu from just £14.99. Kick off the show with Mac & Cheese Bites or Pulled Beef Filled Yorkie, with mains including the Festive Stack Burger, layered with turkey, bacon, pork sausage and cranberry mayonnaise in a ‘brioche style’ bun.

For the encore, don’t miss out on the irresistible Profiterole Stack, drizzled in chocolate sauce and pair with tipple from the festive cocktail menu, or from the Chocobox Martini range.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We were invited along to try the festive food at Brewers Fayre and it certainly got us in the Christmas spirit.

The price has no reflection on the decency of the dishes that you receive. As I have a more savoury tooth, I opted for a starter rather than dessert, and ordered my all time favourite of prawn cocktail.

The portion size was more than ample, crisp salad, oodles of prawns and delicious marie rose sauce, with slices of bread and butter. Extremely tasty.

Myself and partner both chose the turkey dinner which came with all the trimmings – roasties, parsnips, carrots, stuffing ball, pigs in blankets and moreish gravy, which we asked for more of.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And of course being in Yorkshire it came with a Yorkshire pudding - controversial some might say, but not as far as I'm concerned !

Finally, my other half went for the Christmas pudding with brandy sauce. It was just the right size with it being delightful and rich, and is definitely the bes t way to finish a Christmas dinner. All this this with a couple of pints cost just over £38 which I think is outstanding value.

Book your table at your nearest site on www.brewersfayre.co.uk and www.beefeater.co.uk

Plus, in the spirit of giving back, Brewers Fayre and Beefeater will donate 20p to