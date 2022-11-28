The festivities officially get under way with a Christmas tree festival of light and Christingle opening service at St Stephen’s Church on Friday December 2, while the village hosts a lantern parade and carols round the tree, for the switch-on at The Dock.

The Fish Box in the village is hosting its annual Coffee and Cake with Queen Victoria on the Saturday (Dec 3) and will be announcing the winners of the Fylingdales and Hawsker Schools colouring competition, from 10.30am to 11.30am.

Whitby Falconers will be back at the event with their birds of prey – catch them at Bank Top 10am to 4pm Saturday and Sunday.

Robin Hoods Bay Victorian Weekend - people enjoying a morning stroll. picture: Richard Ponter

And keep an eye out for Christmas markets, mulled wine and arts and crafts across various venues.

A finale Carols around the tree with A Touch of Brass will bring proceedings to a close Sunday (Dec 4) afternoon.

Visit Victorian Weekend Facebook page for a full schedule.