Scarborough couple to light up their home to raise money for charity this Christmas

A house on Scarborough’s South Cliff will light up once again this December to raise money for two local charities.

The house on Princess Royal Terrace

The fantastic illuminations are the handiwork of Jayne Bedford-Forbes and her husband Jim, who, for the last 15 years years have decorated their home from top to bottom to bring joy to those who visit.

The house will be illumintated from 4-9pm every evening from December 1 until Boxing Day with Santa visiting from 4.30-6.30pm on December 12, 13, 16, 17, 20 and 21.

A visit to Santa costs an inflation-busting £1, or a visit with a small gift costs £2.

Mrs Bedford-Forbes said: “No appointment is needed just come along and enjoy the festive lights.

“This year we will be collecting for Saint Catherine’s hospice and the Cat Protection League.