News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING

Scarborough couple to light up their home to raise money for charity this Christmas

A house on Scarborough’s South Cliff will light up once again this December to raise money for two local charities.
By Louise French
Published 28th Nov 2023, 14:06 GMT
Updated 28th Nov 2023, 14:06 GMT
The house on Princess Royal TerraceThe house on Princess Royal Terrace
The house on Princess Royal Terrace

The fantastic illuminations are the handiwork of Jayne Bedford-Forbes and her husband Jim, who, for the last 15 years years have decorated their home from top to bottom to bring joy to those who visit.

The house will be illumintated from 4-9pm every evening from December 1 until Boxing Day with Santa visiting from 4.30-6.30pm on December 12, 13, 16, 17, 20 and 21.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A visit to Santa costs an inflation-busting £1, or a visit with a small gift costs £2.

Most Popular
The couple have been opening their garden at Christmastime for the past 15 yearsThe couple have been opening their garden at Christmastime for the past 15 years
The couple have been opening their garden at Christmastime for the past 15 years

Mrs Bedford-Forbes said: “No appointment is needed just come along and enjoy the festive lights.

“This year we will be collecting for Saint Catherine’s hospice and the Cat Protection League.

"We hope people will give generously to raise vital funds for these amazing charities that are close to our hearts.”

Related topics:ForbesScarboroughSaint Catherine