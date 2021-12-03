Scarborough's new ice skating rink is ready for skaters to arrive...

The rink, which has been laid out on the North Street car park, will now welcome guests for the first time to help spread festive fun, and attract visitors and residents into the town centre.

Water was pumped in earlier this week so that the surface froze in time ahead of the opening, instead of using a synthetic alternative.

Scarborough Council said that on the opening night the ice rink will be joined by Elsa, Anna, and Olaf from Frozen and that hot drinks and snacks will be available on-site throughout the rink's stay.

Cllr Jim Grieve, Scarborough Borough Council cabinet member for the quality of life, said: "I’m really excited that Scarborough is getting its own ice rink this year.

"I have no doubt it will be a popular attraction for residents and visitors who will be able to get their skates on and have fun on the ice, right in the town centre."

Experience of being on the ice is not required with all ages and abilities will be welcome. The Scarborough rink will be open from Friday December 3, 2021 to January 2, 2022.

Children will be able to book and use ‘penguin skate aids’ to help them build their confidence and the rink will have dedicated facilities for visitors with mobility issues, including wheelchair users.

The ice skating rink will be open in Scarborough until the New Year.

The skating rink has been made possible by the efforts of the Scarborough Town Team, whose chairman Richard Grunwell said: "We’ve wanted to attract an ice rink in the town centre for Christmas for some time. It is fantastic that this year we will see this actually happen."

Skaters who prefer a more peaceful experience will be able to join ‘relaxed’ sessions on Tuesdays, Thursday and Sundays. The music will be at a lower volume and flashing lights turned off.

The rink will be open daily Monday to Saturday from 11am to 8pm and 10am to 7pm on Sundays.

Admission will be every hour, on the hour, with skating experiences lasting 50 minutes.