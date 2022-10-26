Scarborough Sparkle is back at the Open Air Theatre to celebrate the festive period in style following a last-minute cancellation in 2021 due to Storm Arwen and the Covid-enforced disruption the year before.

The town’s magical Christmas wonderland weekend will take place between Friday November 25 and Sunday November 27.

This year’s enchanting shopping and entertainment weekend includes around 35 themed stalls selling handmade gifts, Christmas cards, luxury chocolates, speciality liqueurs, clothing and jewellery.

Cllr Jim Grieve, Scarborough Council’s cabinet member for quality of life, said: “If you’re seeking more than a touch of festive magic to get your Christmas preparations underway, Scarborough Sparkle is a must for your event calendar.

“See Scarborough OAT in its winter guise, magically transformed from a live summer gig venue to a Christmas-themed wonderland for all ages, tastes and budgets.”

A teepee venue, illuminated by Christmas lights and log fires, will provide the perfect destination for mulled wine, toasted marshmallows and Christmas music.

Food lovers will also be in for a treat with gourmet stalls serving cuisines from around the world as well as sweet treats including doughnuts, crêpes, brownies and waffles. Special gifts will also be available for four-legged members of the family.

Children will be able to enjoy a traditional Ferris wheel, teacups, hook-a-duck, fun house and illuminated land train. They will also have the opportunity to meet Frozen characters Olaf, Anna, Elsa… and the mischievous Grinch!

An entertainment stage will host a packed programme featuring brass bands, school choirs and characters from pantomime productions.

Entry to Scarborough Sparkle is free, and there is no requirement to book in advance, but rides do have an additional cost.

A free bus service to Scarborough Sparkles will be in operation across the weekend to take visitors to the event.

The bus will run from Eastfield to Peasholm stopping at various locations including Falsgrave and Scarborough town centre on an hourly service.

The full timetable is available on the Scarborough Sparkle Facebook page here.

Storm Arwen brought winds of up to 75mph and an amber weather warning to the Yorkshire Coast last year, causing widespread damage and disruption across town.