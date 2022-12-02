Grue - a cardboard winter wonderland opens at the Old Parcels Office at Scarborough Railway Station on Saturday December 3

Grue springs from the imagination of paper artist Steve Wintercroft, and has been created with 400 volunteers and members of the local community over recent weeks for a total of 1,600 hours before a team of 10 spent five days assembling the creations into a walk-through experience of rooms and spaces to amuse, entertain and challenge, with an ecological storyline spun through it.

"We had such an amazing reception for such a new and innovative concept last year that we are delighted to bring a brand new Grue to Scarborough this December. After we closed last December, every last scrap of cardboard was recycled, so once again, we’re creating this world from the ground up, and with some very ambitious pieces of cardboard sculpture planned to make this world feel familiar and yet different,” said Rachel Drew of ARCADE, the Scarborough-based arts company producing the attraction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There has been an army of 400 contributors, cutting out, sticking tape and gluing to make different components of the display, under Steve’s watchful eye, so this is very much a team effort.”

Steve said: “Visitors will be invited to solve a problem in the world of Grue, alongside a moth investigator. They will travel through a range of different locations, including forest, mountain and sky, as well as meeting cardboard characters tall and small.”

Grue runs weekends and school holidays from Saturday December 3 to Friday Deceber 23 with visitors allocated 20-minute timeslots for their own experience.

There is a suggested ticket price of £3.50, though Grue is offered on a ‘pay what you can’ basis, to ensure that it is accessible to everyone, including free admission for people in receipt of benefits.

Advertisement Hide Ad