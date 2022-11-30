This is the date when we feel the most festive

Putting up decorations can put you in the festive spirit

The card company has has worked with Amit Juneja from The Christmas Workshop to help everyone get into the festive spirit.

By using social media data, greetings card marketplace thortful.com, tracked the hashtags ‘#feelingfestive’ and ‘#feelingchristmasssy’ to see when these were used the most, finding December 10 to be the most festive day.

How to get into the Christmas spirit

Plan ahead

On how to start feeling more festive, Amit Juneja from The Christmas Workshop comments, “planning ahead is a great way to get the Christmassy feeling, making your December and lead-up to the big day even more exciting. Going to the Christmas markets with friends, planning Christmas parties or even organising days out with the kids will keep the festive spirit alive throughout the lead-up to Christmas. If you're trying to save money this month (aren’t we all!), Christmas movie nights at home with loved ones, making hot chocolates and cinema areas with cushions and blankets is always a great way to feel festive without putting pressure on the purse.”

Decorate when you want to

Juneja explains that there’s no reason to wait for the perfect time to decorate, “putting your Christmas decorations up with your family is another great way to get into the festive spirit. Gone are the days of waiting until Christmas eve, and with this year feeling like another different year for many, we think Brits will get festive much sooner.”

Scents and sound

Grabbing a Christmas candle or putting on some Christmas music can quickly make you feel very merry, according to Juneja. “Christmas is a sensory experience; we all associate certain smells and sounds with everything festive, and nothing quite gets you in the spirit more than a Christmas song. Whether you're in the office or at home, make sure you get your Christmas playlist at the ready – did someone say Michael and Mariah? As said, there are certain scents and smells that make us think of Christmas.

“So, it’s time to fill your favourite spaces with the scents of everything festive. Nothing feels more like Christmas than the smell of gingerbread and spices or mulled wine and pine trees flowing through your home. A candle is a great way to not only have your home looking the part but also smelling the part. If you’re not a fan of candles, there are so many different diffuser-type products available now too. Whatever your device - bring the festive cheer, with the joyous smells of Christmas.”

On keeping calm and festive

While Christmas is a lovely, merry time of year, it can also bring stress and anxiety to those who are prone to jump on the last-minute-gifts bandwagon. Amit adds, “Christmas can be a stressful time for a lot of people and this year with the cost-of-living and energy crisis more so! So, buying presents ahead of time and not blowing your whole budget at once will not only help steady your mood but also your bank balance.

“Looking out for dates such as Black Friday and Cyber Monday might help you snag a bargain or help stem gift ideas if nothing else. You can even think outside of the box and gift a pre-loved or homemade gift to again save some pennies – also sometimes gifts like these can bring more festive cheer than off-the-shelf products. Furthermore, it’s not all about the price tag, even opting to do an act of kindness can add a sentimental value that no present can.”

A spokesperson at thortful.com says, “Christmas is one of the most joyful times of the year, and it’s interesting to see that many of us actually feel the festive spirit quite a bit before Christmas, as we switch on the Christmas films, go to Christmas markets and deck the halls ready for the big day.”

