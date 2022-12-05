News you can trust since 1882
Villagers at Lythe, near Whitby, get Christmas festivities under way

Villagers in Lythe got the Christmas season off to a good start when about 100 people met on Lythe Common to sing round the tree.

By Duncan Atkins
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 5th Dec 2022, 10:13am

The singing was led by the children of Lythe School who began by singing 1,000 Christmas Lights during which the lights on the tree suddenly illuminated.

The crowd joined in with more traditional carols, accompanied by Lythe School headteacher Lisa Armstrong, on her recorder.

The school and village thank Mulgrave Estate for the donation of the tree, Lythe firefighters for installing the trees and lights in Lythe and Sandsend, Lythe Parish Council for arranging the tree installation and supplying the lights and Broadwood Pianos for the electricity supply.

Around 100 people sing Christmas songs at Lythe common, near Whitby.

It is hoped that the Christmas Lights switch-on in Lythe will become a regular community event.

Lythe’s St Oswald’s Church now has social media pages on Facebook and Instagram, sharing news, events and history and building an online community around the church.

