WATCH: Enjoy a nostalgic video of Christmas past in Whitby
Whitby people can enjoy a nostalgic look at Christmases past in this great video which has been showing recently at Whitby Museum.
The museum is currently shut for winter renovations until February, when the exhibition will recommence with some new material, but you can currently enjoy this Christmas film by the late John Tindale, who was a photographer in the town.
The museum wanted to offer the third and final film, A Moorland Christmas by John Tindale to everyone, as a gesture of Christmas goodwill to the people of Whitby and to all those who love this unique part of the world.
You can enjoy it here - but only until December 31.
In it, farming families from the Yorkshire moors around Whitby tell their stories of Christmas’s past and the big snows they have seen up on the high ground.
The film shows us how Christmases were different but also what never changes in the heart of North Yorkshire and up in the country around Whitby.