Whitby under snow, picture taken from St Mary's Church in1956 by John Tindale.

The museum is currently shut for winter renovations until February, when the exhibition will recommence with some new material, but you can currently enjoy this Christmas film by the late John Tindale, who was a photographer in the town.

The museum wanted to offer the third and final film, A Moorland Christmas by John Tindale to everyone, as a gesture of Christmas goodwill to the people of Whitby and to all those who love this unique part of the world.

You can enjoy it here - but only until December 31.

You can see John Tindale's A Moorland Christmas video.

In it, farming families from the Yorkshire moors around Whitby tell their stories of Christmas’s past and the big snows they have seen up on the high ground.