News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
Keir Starmer Labour conference speech crashed by protester
Labour Party vows to turn NHS "on its head" with fundamental reform
UK airport suspends flights after huge blaze rips through car park
Four British men freed by Taliban after being detained in Afghanistan
Three people in critical condition after plane crash in Norfolk
Holly Willoughby quits This Morning

Whitby Christmas Market is back with lights switch-on, fireworks and plenty of seasonal treats

Whitby’s Christmas Festival is back with a bang, promising everything from seasonal treats to a spectacular fireworks display.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 11th Oct 2023, 11:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Oct 2023, 11:43 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The annual event takes place from November 17 to 19, on the front Marina car park on Langborne Road.

The Christmas Market will include a wide range of stalls, some old favourites and some new faces and a great selection of foods from around the world.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The festivities will get officially under way on the evening of Friday November 17, when the event will be opened by the Town Mayor of Whitby, Coun Bob Dalrymple.

Setting up for Whitby's Christmas Festival ... Jane Kinroy and Karen Neeson of Yorkshire Fused Glass. picture: Richard PonterSetting up for Whitby's Christmas Festival ... Jane Kinroy and Karen Neeson of Yorkshire Fused Glass. picture: Richard Ponter
Setting up for Whitby's Christmas Festival ... Jane Kinroy and Karen Neeson of Yorkshire Fused Glass. picture: Richard Ponter
Most Popular

The Mayor, together with the winner of the Mayoral Christmas Card Competition, will be switching on the Christmas lights with a magnificent display around the town.

You can enjoy a spectacular fireworks display on the evening of Saturday November 18, best viewed from the festival site.

There are a number of ways you can be part of this fabulous event.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you are a performer, musician, magician, school, storyteller, choir, or any other type of family entertainment, and would like to perform on the festival stage, the organisers would love to hear from you.

Jen Eastaugh of a Sticky Situation with her festive produce. picture: Richard PonterJen Eastaugh of a Sticky Situation with her festive produce. picture: Richard Ponter
Jen Eastaugh of a Sticky Situation with her festive produce. picture: Richard Ponter

If you prefer to be part of the team running the festival site, there are a number of volunteer positions available.

If you would like to sponsor any element of the festival, organisers would be delighted to have a chat with you.

To express an interest in any of these roles, please contact Helen at [email protected] – or just go along to support the weekend, on November 17, 18 and 19.

Related topics:WhitbyMayor