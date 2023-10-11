Whitby Christmas Market is back with lights switch-on, fireworks and plenty of seasonal treats

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The annual event takes place from November 17 to 19, on the front Marina car park on Langborne Road.

The Christmas Market will include a wide range of stalls, some old favourites and some new faces and a great selection of foods from around the world.

The festivities will get officially under way on the evening of Friday November 17, when the event will be opened by the Town Mayor of Whitby, Coun Bob Dalrymple.

Setting up for Whitby's Christmas Festival ... Jane Kinroy and Karen Neeson of Yorkshire Fused Glass. picture: Richard Ponter

The Mayor, together with the winner of the Mayoral Christmas Card Competition, will be switching on the Christmas lights with a magnificent display around the town.

You can enjoy a spectacular fireworks display on the evening of Saturday November 18, best viewed from the festival site.

There are a number of ways you can be part of this fabulous event.

If you are a performer, musician, magician, school, storyteller, choir, or any other type of family entertainment, and would like to perform on the festival stage, the organisers would love to hear from you.

Jen Eastaugh of a Sticky Situation with her festive produce. picture: Richard Ponter

If you prefer to be part of the team running the festival site, there are a number of volunteer positions available.

If you would like to sponsor any element of the festival, organisers would be delighted to have a chat with you.