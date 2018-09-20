Stephen Joseph Theatre, Scarborough, Thursday October 4 at 7.15pm

An autobiographical show combining drag performance and storytelling about the birth of a drag queen from Doncaster comes to Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre next month.

After national tours in late 2017 and early this year, Bonnie and the Bonnettes bring Drag Me to Love back for a final tour this autumn.So imagine this: you are 14 years old and you are a drag queen. It’s golden stilettos, ripped fishnets, shoulder pads and neon bobs. It’s expression. It’s glamour. It’s power. It’s Doncaster, 2009.

This autobiographical show combines drag performance with storytelling to build the world of Bonnie Love and The Bonnettes.

Set against a backdrop of pop anthems and glitter we follow Cameron as he throws himself into a pair of six-inch stilettos – meeting new people, making both friends and foes.

But not everything is as it seems and, bit by bit, the glamorous world of drag fades away.

Bonnie and The Bonnettes are a theatre company based in Newcastle upon Tyne. Their work is sometimes about them, sometimes about other people, but mostly about the world we live in.

They like it when audiences laugh. They like it when they think. They really like it when they do both at the same time.

They want to share stories, challenge perceptions, and have a good time whilst doing it. They are loud, fun, and unapologetic.

Drag Me to Love is created by Cameron Sharp, Hattie Eason, Becky Glendenning-Laycock and Abbey Jones, and is performed by Cameron Sharp, Hattie Eason and Becky Glendenning-Laycock.

It can be seen in the McCarthy auditorium at 7.15pm on Thursday October 4. Tickets are priced from £10.

Tickets: 01723 370541