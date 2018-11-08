Early view of Scarborough harbour and lighthouse

editorial image

An early picture of Scarborough Harbour with Scarborough lighthouse in the distance.

Scarborough’s first lighthouse was ordered to be built by the harbour commissioners at a meeting they held at the Bull Inn in September 1806. At first, a coal brazier was used on the top platform but was soon found to be impractical and was replaced by six tallow candles set in a tin behind a window. A watchman stood by to renew or relight the candles.

