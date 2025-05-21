DadFest ‘a huge success’ at South Cliff Holiday Park
Organised by The Dads Network CIC in partnership with East Riding of Yorkshire Council, the award-winning festival made its Yorkshire debut with a packed programme of activities, all set against the stunning backdrop of the Bridlington coast.
From archery and high ropes to storytelling, beach games, and the ever-popular kids disco, the event delivered on its promise of safe, inclusive, and nature-filled family fun.
A highlight of the weekend was the National Dad Dancing Championship, which drew cheers and laughter as dads competed for the coveted title. The Yorkshire winner, Andy Jones from Beverley, will now go on to represent the region at the World Dad Dancing Championships in Devon this September.
Andy, dad to Henry age six and Emma age two, said: “Both Henry and I had an amazing time at DadFest, with Henry particularly enjoying the outdoor Forest School activities – he insisted on being first to arrive at the campfire each evening, and last to leave each night!
“I think my only advice to other dads is just to get out there, and dance like nobody's watching – because ultimately, the kids are the only people who matter, and they love every move you’ve got.”
Ian Blackwell, founder of The Dads Network and DadFest organiser, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled with how well DadFest Yorkshire was received.
“The atmosphere was incredible, and it was heartwarming to see so many dads and children connecting, laughing, and making memories together.”
For more information on The Dads Network CIC visit: www.thedadsnetwork.org