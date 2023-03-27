Family activities at Scarborough Museums and Galleries this Easter

Galleries learning officer Kyra Stewart with crafted butterflies and bugs

At Scarborough Art Gallery and the Rotunda Museum:

Family TrailsSaturday April 1 – Sunday April 23 (except Mondays), 10am to 5pm

Pick up a free activity sheet and follow a trail of puzzles and clues to explore the venues.

At the Rotunda Museum:

Fossil Handling with the Rotunda Geology GroupTuesday April 4 and Tuesday April 11, 10.30am to noon and 1.30pm to 3pm

Find out about dinosaur footprints and ancient fossils in hands-on sessions with expert geologists.

Hatching Dinosaur Easter CardsThursday April 6, 10am to 1pm and 2pm to 4pm

There’s new life in Scarborough: the dinosaurs are back in town. Create your own dinosaur egg Easter card to give to a loved one.

Vintage GamingThursday April 13, 10am to 1pm and 2pm to 4pm

Travel back to the last century to discover your parents’ and grandparents’ favourite toys and games and have a go at making your own.

At Scarborough Art Gallery:

Bumblebees and ButterfliesWednesday April 5, 10am to 1pm and 2pm to 4pmGet messy with glue and tissue paper creating beautiful light-catching butterflies and bugs to hang up!

Fabulous PhotographsWednesday April 12, 10am to 1pm and 2pm to 4pmPrint and develop your own bright blue cyanotype images inspired by our Squaring the Circle photography exhibition.

All the sessions are suitable for children aged from five to 11, although younger children may enjoy them too. Sessions are all drop-in, so no need to book – although at busy times, the museum or gallery staff may limit numbers for the safety and comfort of visitors.

All the activities are free but adults require an annual pass to enter.