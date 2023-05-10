News you can trust since 1882
Free children's activities at Scarborough Art Gallery and Rotunda Museum at May half-term

Family activities including fossil handling, seaside printing and creating clay pots are on offer at Scarborough Museums and Galleries this May half-term.

By Sue Wilkinson
Published 10th May 2023, 08:26 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th May 2023, 08:26 BST
Rhian Roberts, learning officer at Scarborough Museums and Galleries with some of the bright seaside themed posters which can be made during half term activities at Scarborough Art GalleryRhian Roberts, learning officer at Scarborough Museums and Galleries with some of the bright seaside themed posters which can be made during half term activities at Scarborough Art Gallery
At Scarborough Art Gallery and the Rotunda Museum:

Family Trails

Saturday May 27 to Sunday Jun 4e, including Bank Holiday Monday, 10am to 5pm

Pick up a free trail and experience the venues in a different way.

At the Rotunda Museum:

Fossil Handling with the Rotunda Geology GroupTuesday May 30 from 10.30am to noon and 1.30 to 3pm

Find out about dinosaur footprints and ancient fossils in hands-on sessions with expert geologists.

Hypnotic Historic PotsThursday June 1 from 10am to 1pm and 2pm to 4pmGo crazy with clay and make your own historical or present day artefact.

At Scarborough Art Gallery:

Printing the seasideWednesday May 31 from 10am to 1pm and 2pm to 4pmCreate your own sunny seaside print inspired by our ‘Day at the Seaside’ Junior Open Exhibition.

All the sessions are suitable for children aged from five to 11. Sessions are all drop-in, so no need to book. All the activities are free but adults require an annual pass to enter. A £3 adult annual pass allows entry to both Scarborough Art Gallery and the Rotunda Museum. Entry is free for under-18s.

