Free children's activities at Scarborough Art Gallery and Rotunda Museum at May half-term

Rhian Roberts, learning officer at Scarborough Museums and Galleries with some of the bright seaside themed posters which can be made during half term activities at Scarborough Art Gallery

At Scarborough Art Gallery and the Rotunda Museum:

Family Trails

Saturday May 27 to Sunday Jun 4e, including Bank Holiday Monday, 10am to 5pm

Pick up a free trail and experience the venues in a different way.

At the Rotunda Museum:

Fossil Handling with the Rotunda Geology GroupTuesday May 30 from 10.30am to noon and 1.30 to 3pm

Find out about dinosaur footprints and ancient fossils in hands-on sessions with expert geologists.

Hypnotic Historic PotsThursday June 1 from 10am to 1pm and 2pm to 4pmGo crazy with clay and make your own historical or present day artefact.

At Scarborough Art Gallery:

Printing the seasideWednesday May 31 from 10am to 1pm and 2pm to 4pmCreate your own sunny seaside print inspired by our ‘Day at the Seaside’ Junior Open Exhibition.

