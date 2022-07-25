Free children's activities at Scarborough Museums and Galleries

Seven-year-old Daisy Lewis with a dinosaur mask

Events will take place from Tuesday July 26 to Friday August 26, from 10am to noon, or 2pm to 4pm, except for Tuesdays at the Rotunda, which run from 10.30am to noon and 1.30pm to 3pm:

Tuesdays at the Rotunda:

Fossil Handling with the Rotunda Geology Group

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Explore prehistoric times and find out about dinosaur footprints and ancient fossils in hands-on sessions with our expert geologists. 26 July, 2, 9, 16, 23 August.

Drop in, no need to book! At busy times we may limit numbers for the safety and comfort of visitors.

Wednesdays at Scarborough Art Gallery: Art LAB

Dress to mess for these workshops for budding young artists, exploring different media, from painting to sculpture.

Create your own giant painting on July 27; take inspiration from pet portraits and use everyday materials to make your own cute dog or cat sculpture on August 3,

Build textures and layer colours to create your own collagraph print on August 10); use vibrant colours and materials to make your own shimmering, woven seascape inspired by Scarborough’s coastline onAugust 17; create a new and colourful portrait inspired by old masterpieces or photos on August 24..

Booking essential, please call 01723 374753.

Thursdays at the Rotunda Museum: Time Travellers

Step back in time and enjoy a different adventure each week, from the Jurassic Coast to Victorian Scarborough.

Travel back to when dinosaurs ruled the earth. Get crafty and make your very own ROARsome dinosaur mask and dress up as a dinosaur on July 28; explore prehistoric Scarborough and find out how to survive the Stone Age – make your own miniature den, dress up in stone age clothes and handle artefacts on August 4;

Head back to Ancient Egypt, find out more about their customs and make your own good luck amulet inspired by our Egyptian treasures on August 11; light up the Rotunda – experiment with light, colour and torches to make your own colourful stained glass inspired by Medieval Scarborough on August 18; enjoy a trip to the seaside and make your own vibrant Victorian inspired bucket to collect your special beach finds on August 25.

Drop in, no need to book (at busy times numbers may be limited for the safety and comfort of visitors.)

Fridays at Woodend Gallery and Studios: Go Wild

Find out more about the natural world and learn to love the planet one craft at a time.

The under-5s group, TriceraTOTs, returns for a summer special: a mixture of free flow and adult-led activities inspired by nature.

Help to paint a giant wildflower meadow. We will also be joined by the National Literacy Trust’s storytelling tent on The Crescent: snuggle up and enjoy a story inspired by the great outdoors on July 29.

Join the group in The Crescent Gardens to make your own bird feeder or bug house on August 5; share your rock-pooling experiences by creating your own sea animal from recycled, sustainable materials on August 12.

Learn how to weave with plants and flowers and create your own magic wand or dreamcatcher in collaboration with Crescent Arts – on August 19.

Make your own butterfly and bee mobile, look at minibeasts under the microscope and join in a performance walk with the Barmy Butterfly who will make appearances on The Crescent throughout the day (in association with Rusticus Theatre on August 26.

Drop in, no need to book – at busy times numbers may be limited for the safety and comfort of visitors – apart from the Creature Ark event on August 5, which must be booked in advance.