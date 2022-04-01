Free Easter events at Scarborough's art gallery and Rotunda Museum

Spectacular sand art, fabulous flowers and delightful dinosaurs are at the heart of family activities from Scarborough Museums Trust this Easter.

By Sue Wilkinson
Friday, 1st April 2022, 10:08 am
Scarborough Museums Trust’s learning assistant Bill Thomas and learning manager Christine Rostron with flower garlands

Events will take place from Saturday April 9 to Sunday April 24 as follows:

At Scarborough Art Gallery:

Fabulous Flower Garlands: Make your own fabulous flower garland to decorate your home this Easter.

Wednesday April, 13 10am-1pm, 2pm-4pm

Fabulous Flower Trail: Follow a floral trail around the Art Gallery and enter a prize draw to win an Easter Egg!

Every day from April 9 to 24 during normal opening hours (Tues-Sun 10am-5pm)

At the Rotunda Museum:

Pop-up Dinosaur Easter Cards: Cut and colour a unique pop-up Easter card perfect for dinosaur fans.

Thursday 14 April, 10am - 1pm and 2pm - 4pm

Sand Rangoli Art: Create a beautiful Indian sand art flower decoration using coloured sand.

Wednesday April 20, 10am - 1pm and 2pm - 4pm

Hatching Dinosaur Eggs: Make and decorate your own cute, baby dinosaur hatching from an egg!

Thursday April 21, 10am - 1pm and 2pm - 4pm

Dinosaur Egg Trail: Go on a dinosaur egg hunt around the museum and enter a prize draw to win an Easter Egg!

Every day from April 9 to 24 during normal opening hours (Tues-Sun 10am-5pm)

Places for all the events are free. The Fabulous Flower and Dinosaur Egg Trails are drop-in, but booking is essential for other events – please call 01723 or email [email protected] to book an event at the Art Gallery, or call 01723 353665 or email [email protected] to book an event at the Rotunda.

The workshops last 45 minutes, and are recommended for ages five to 11.

Entry to both venues is free for under-18s, but children must be accompanied at all times by an adult, who will need a £3 Annual Pass, which then allows entry to both for a year. Both are open Tuesdays to Sundays from 10am to 5pm, plus Bank Holidays.

