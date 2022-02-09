Free half-term events for children at Scarborough Art Gallery and Museum - how to book their place

Scarborough Museums Trust learning officer Rhian Roberts preparing for the Roman history half-term events

At Scarborough Art Gallery:

Sand Art Lab: Dig deep and create plaster cast sculptures in sand in a workshop inspired by Emma Gibson’s amazing Quicksand sculptures of grains of sand, which are on display at the gallery.

Wednesday February 23, 10am-1pm and 2pm- 4pm.

At the Rotunda Museum:

Remarkable Roman Mosaics: Remember the remarkable Romans by creating your own mosaic! Imagine how Scarborough’s own Roman villa might have been decorated and create your own ancient works of art.

Thursday February 24, 10am-1pm and 2pm-4pm.

Roman stories with Saviour Pirotta: Join Scarborough’s very own best-selling author Saviour Pirotta, writer of historical fiction for young people, for some Roman-inspired stories in the beautiful surroundings of the Rotunda.

Thursday February 24 at, 10.15am, 11.15am, 1.15pm and 2.15pm.

Places for all the events are free, but booking is essential: please call 01723 353665 or email r[email protected] to book a 45-minute slot. The events are recommended for ages five to 11.