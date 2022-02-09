Free half-term events for children at Scarborough Art Gallery and Museum - how to book their place
Family activities focusing on sand and Roman history are on offer from Scarborough Museums Trust this February half term.
At Scarborough Art Gallery:
Sand Art Lab: Dig deep and create plaster cast sculptures in sand in a workshop inspired by Emma Gibson’s amazing Quicksand sculptures of grains of sand, which are on display at the gallery.
Wednesday February 23, 10am-1pm and 2pm- 4pm.
At the Rotunda Museum:
Remarkable Roman Mosaics: Remember the remarkable Romans by creating your own mosaic! Imagine how Scarborough’s own Roman villa might have been decorated and create your own ancient works of art.
Thursday February 24, 10am-1pm and 2pm-4pm.
Roman stories with Saviour Pirotta: Join Scarborough’s very own best-selling author Saviour Pirotta, writer of historical fiction for young people, for some Roman-inspired stories in the beautiful surroundings of the Rotunda.
Thursday February 24 at, 10.15am, 11.15am, 1.15pm and 2.15pm.
Places for all the events are free, but booking is essential: please call 01723 353665 or email r[email protected] to book a 45-minute slot. The events are recommended for ages five to 11.
Entry to both venues is free for under-18s, but children must be accompanied at all times by an adult, who will need a £3 Annual Pass, which then allows entry to both for a year. Both are open Tuesdays to Sundays from 10am to 5pm, plus Bank Holidays.