Free jubilee events for your youngsters at Scarborough Art Gallery and Rotunda Museum this half term

Events will take place on Tuesday May 31 and Wednesday June 1.
At the Rotunda Museum:
Jubilee Crowns: Inspired by the Museum’s sparkly mineral collection, make your own Jubilee Crown to wear for the big celebration. Perfect for selfies!.
Tuesday May 31, 10am-1pm and 2pm-4pm
At Scarborough Art Gallery:
Coronation Queens and Guards: Enjoy some royal company and make your own peg doll Queen in a Coronation gown, or a miniature Palace guard.
Wednesday June 1, 10am-1pm, 2pm-4pm
Both events are free and drop-in, although at busy times numbers may be limited for the safety and comfort of visitors. They are recommended for ages five to 11.
Entry to both venues is free for under-18s, but children must be accompanied at all times by an adult, who will need a £3 Annual Pass, which then allows entry to both for a year. Both are open Tuesdays to Sundays from 10am to 5pm, plus Bank Holidays.