Free jubilee events for your youngsters at Scarborough Art Gallery and Rotunda Museum this half term

Seven-year-old Daisy Lewis wearing a Jubilee crown and you can make your own at free events

Events will take place on Tuesday May 31 and Wednesday June 1.

At the Rotunda Museum:

Jubilee Crowns: Inspired by the Museum’s sparkly mineral collection, make your own Jubilee Crown to wear for the big celebration. Perfect for selfies!.

Tuesday May 31, 10am-1pm and 2pm-4pm

At Scarborough Art Gallery:

Coronation Queens and Guards: Enjoy some royal company and make your own peg doll Queen in a Coronation gown, or a miniature Palace guard.

Wednesday June 1, 10am-1pm, 2pm-4pm

Both events are free and drop-in, although at busy times numbers may be limited for the safety and comfort of visitors. They are recommended for ages five to 11.