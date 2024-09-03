Free storytelling sessions for under-fives at Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre

Alice Kynman, centre, with Helen Williams, left, and Judi Watkinson at the Story Maker sessions

New free storytelling sessions for under-fives start at Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre later this month.

The Story Maker will see the theatre team up with the National Literacy Trust to deliver monthly sessions in which local actors and literary champions will read stories for young children. Each session will be accompanied by a craft activity.

The sessions will start on Tuesday September 24 with a reading of Michael Rosen’s We’re Going on a Bear Hunt, alongside a craft session to make bear ears.

Later sessions are: the Colour Monster by Anna Llenas, October 22, and Dear Zoo, November 26, both with activities.

At the end of each Story Maker session, books will be available for families to swap or take home.

Alice Kynman, the Stephen Joseph’s Young Talent director, said “Each Story Maker session will be led by a local actor or literary champion and after each session books will be available from our ‘little library’ for families to swap or take away.”

Helen Williams, manager for the National Literacy Trust on the Yorkshire coast, said: “We know the first five years of a child's life are crucial to their development and that a strong foundation in speech, language and communication skills can boost learning, confidence and wellbeing.

“The Story Maker will provide many local families the opportunity to enjoy the magic of storytelling.

“The chance to take books home from our sessions means families can continue to build a love of stories far beyond the doors of the theatre.”

Additional Story Maker activities, including for older children. are planned for the week of World Book Day in March.

The Story Maker funded by Judi Watkinson, a volunteer and trustee at Norton Community Library and Hub, who said:”This has been a wonderful opportunity for me to support a part of the outreach work of the Stephen Joseph alongside my other passion of affording pre-school children the chance to enjoy reading and foster a love of books in a community setting."

The Story Maker will be held in the theatre’s new venue the Meeting Point, made possible with support from the Kirkby Foundation, in Northway from 10.30am to 11.30am.

Sessions are free, but must be booked in advance as numbers are limited; all children must be accompanied by an adult.

Call the box office on 01723 370541 or at www.sjt.uk.com