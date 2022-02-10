Hinge Centre to host packed events programme at Community Conversations networking and activity day

The Community Conversations event will offer activities such as presentations, information stalls, taster sessions, an interactive fire engine experience and various children’s activities.

East Riding College will be delivering information on vocational and academic courses, Bridlington Children’s Centre is providing craft activities for children, Endorphins SEND Youth Group and Social Club will be hosting taster sessions, while Carer’s Plus is offering support and advice for carers and hidden carers.

Parkinsons UK, Alzheimers Society, Citizens Advice, Your Health and Healthwatch will also be at the event while Yorkshire Water will offer information about financial support schemes for customers.

A Hinge Centre spokesperson said: “Come and join us at Community Conversations.

“This is a free community event designed to give you information about agencies and services within the local area, and a chance to ask any questions you may have.

“There will be a number of stalls, presentations and taster sessions from different services in the area, plus some freebies to take home!

“We’ll also have children’s activities, including biscuit decorating, crafts, glitter tattoos, plus an interactive fire truck experience with Humberside Fire and Rescue.

“We encourage the whole community to attend, as it will give individuals, children and families a taste of activities running in their local area.

“The event runs from 11am-2pm with food and drinks available on-site.