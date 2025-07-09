All activities and meals are provided completely free of charge.

Flying Futures CIC is bringing its Holiday Activities and Food (HAF) programmes to Bridlington this summer.

The sessions offer local children a free, fun-filled experience during the school holidays – complete with enriching activities, healthy meals, and essential support for families.

Flying Futures will be at Bridlington Sports Centre (CYP), Gypsy Road, on July 28, 29, 30 and 31, and August 4, 5, 6, 7, 11, 12, 13, 14, 18, 19, 20 and 21 between 9.30am and 1.30pm.

The sessions are open to ages 5 to 12, to those in receipt of benefit related free school meals.

Families must register in advance to secure a place. All activities and meals are provided completely free of charge.

Funded by the Department for Education and delivered in partnership with East Riding of Yorkshire Council, the HAF programme supports children eligible for free school meals by providing safe, inclusive, and engaging sessions that also help to alleviate holiday hunger.

Flying Futures CIC has been a trusted HAF provider across the East Riding of Yorkshire and wider Yorkshire region since the programme’s inception. With a strong background in youth and community development, Flying Futures has successfully delivered HAF provision in multiple areas across Yorkshire, supporting thousands of children and families.

"We’re proud to be returning to Bridlington again for another fantastic summer," said Jack Barnes, operations manager at Flying Futures CIC.

"We know how important these sessions are for children to stay active, social, and well-fed during the holidays. Our goal is to create a space where every child can thrive."

To find out more or to book a place, visit: https://flyingfutures.org/east-riding-of-yorkshire/