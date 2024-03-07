Mothering Sunday: Morrisons has a special collection of bouquets, treats and fizz

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Whether customers are celebrating their mum, step-mum, aunt or grandma, Morrisons has got them covered with a range of flowers, sentimental gifts, sweet treats, and tipples.

Highlights include:

Mother’s Day Blooms (from £6) – a range of five different gorgeous bouquets to choose from to treat Mum.

Flowers and chocolates.

Mother’s Day Crumpets (£1.25) – kick off the day with a family breakfast filled with heart-shaped engraved crumpets.

Mother’s Day Platters (from £3.50) – choose from a croissants, pain au chocolat and cinnamon swirls pastry platter, or for those with a sweet tooth, grab a chocolate platter, which includes chocolate muffins, chocolate dipped doughnuts and chocolate chip cookies.

Cakeshop Giant Cookie (£7) – baked daily in-store and hand iced by Morrisons expert bakers, this giant cookie will be the perfect treat to put a smile on Mum’s face.

Mum & Grandma Candles (£3.50 each) – perfect for little ones to purchase with their pocket money, customers can pick up a Mum or Grandma candle.

Giant Mother's Day cookie.

Flowers & Chocolate Bundle for £10 – the perfect Mother’s Day gift bundle, pick up a beautiful bouquet of ‘Love You Mum’ flowers and a box of Lily O’Brien’s Dessert Collection chocolates.