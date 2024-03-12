Puppy paradise: care home residents crazy for Crufts

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Canine fans at Scarborough Hall have been glued to their screens to watch the pups being put through their paces. They have been avidly watching the judging of all the different breeds and waiting to see which dogs have been selected to go through to the next round of judging. But best of all they love the agility competitions where the dogs all seem to have so much fun!

Charlotte Nurse, General Manager at the home, said: “Our residents all love animals, we have lots of visits from different therapy pets which always cause a great deal of excitement. Crufts is absolute heaven for our canine-loving residents here, they absolutely love watching all the different breeds and seeing which one comes out on top!”

Resident Anne, commented: “I have always been a huge fan of all sorts of different animals but dogs have to be my favourite, they are just such loving and loyal creatures. Crufts is such great entertainment, I am so glad it is that time of year again – I just wish it went on for longer!”