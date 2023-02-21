A special uniform exchange event will be held by the group at Christ Church on Quay Road on Tuesday, February 21 and Wednesday, February 22, from 10am-2pm.

Any parents can come to the event, donate unwanted uniform and collect any uniforms they need for free.

Heather Grimley, Uniform4All organiser, said: “We have been in operation for a few years now and have helped many parents.

Bridlington community group Uniform4All is helping parents struggling with the costs of new uniforms with a uniform exchange.

“We are trying to create links within the community to enable parents to swap/ exchange unwanted school uniform for free.

“Children can grow so quickly and uniform is not cheap, so we are hoping to ease some of the financial burden for parents.”

Uniform4All is run in conjunction with Bridlington Christ Church and Bridlington Salvation Army.

Interested parents can contact the group via their Facebook page Uniform4All where they will post information on upcoming uniform exchanges.