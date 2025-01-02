As the UK faces a snap of cold weather, many of us will be bundling up under blankets and trying to stay warm indoors.

When it comes to eating food during cold weather, it is also best to enjoy food that is not only nice and hot, but also comforting.

From cheese on toast to soups, here are 11 of the best ‘comfort foods’ to enjoy during the colder months.

1 . Cheese Toastie If you're a fan of a delicious, melted, stringy cheese then there is nothing better than a cheese toastie on a cold day. Add ham or other ingredients to your toastie to make it a bit more exciting or keep it plain. | SÅawomir Fajer - stock.adobe.co

2 . Mince and Dumplings One of the most filling and incredibly comforting meals, Mince and Dumplings is a British classic that will not only warm you up but give you nostalgic feels. | exclusive-design - stock.adobe.com

3 . Porridge For a warming breakfast, porridge is an absolute favourite. Porridge will fill your belly and make you feel ready for the day, as well as warm. To give your porridge more taste, you could add honey and fruit. | juliasudnitskaya - stock.adobe.com

4 . Soup Soup is the ultimate 'comfort food' classic. Whether you prefer to make your own or heat up a tin, soup will give you comfort, delicious taste and most importantly - warmth. | somegirl - stock.adobe.com