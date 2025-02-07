If you’re searching for a restaurant to visit on Valentine’s Day with your loved one, then look no further as there are plenty of romantic spots to visit across the UK.

Booking website DesignMyNight has curated a list of the best places to go on the most romantic day of the year, considering not only Valentine’s Day menus and events but also charming interior and decor.

Here are 12 of the most romantic spots to visit on Valentine’s Day - according to DesignMyNight.

1 . Larry’s, London Located within The National Portrait Gallery, Larry’s will be hosting a Valentine’s celebration named Love Letters at Larry’s. The event will involve entertainment, a three course meal and a string quartet. | DesignMyNight Photo Sales

2 . Wildflowers Restaurant, London Wildflowers is a brand-new wine bar located in London. According to DesignMyNight it is a perfect Valentine’s restaurant due to its elegant wine menu, Mediterranean cuisine and tranquil interior. | DesignMyNight Photo Sales

3 . Florattica, London Florattica is a rooftop bar and restaurant, which showcases gorgeous views of London. The restaurant is also hosting a Valentine’s Day package which includes a three course meal and live music. | DesignMyNight Photo Sales