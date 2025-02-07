12 of the most romantic spots for a Valentine's Day meal - according to DesignMyNight

Holly Allton
By Holly Allton

Food and drink writer

Published 7th Feb 2025, 17:29 BST
Updated 7th Feb 2025, 17:30 BST

These are the places to be for a romantic meal for two 🌹

If you’re searching for a restaurant to visit on Valentine’s Day with your loved one, then look no further as there are plenty of romantic spots to visit across the UK.

Booking website DesignMyNight has curated a list of the best places to go on the most romantic day of the year, considering not only Valentine’s Day menus and events but also charming interior and decor.

Here are 12 of the most romantic spots to visit on Valentine’s Day - according to DesignMyNight.

Located within The National Portrait Gallery, Larry’s will be hosting a Valentine’s celebration named Love Letters at Larry’s. The event will involve entertainment, a three course meal and a string quartet.

1. Larry’s, London

Located within The National Portrait Gallery, Larry’s will be hosting a Valentine’s celebration named Love Letters at Larry’s. The event will involve entertainment, a three course meal and a string quartet. | DesignMyNight

Wildflowers is a brand-new wine bar located in London. According to DesignMyNight it is a perfect Valentine’s restaurant due to its elegant wine menu, Mediterranean cuisine and tranquil interior.

2. Wildflowers Restaurant, London

Wildflowers is a brand-new wine bar located in London. According to DesignMyNight it is a perfect Valentine’s restaurant due to its elegant wine menu, Mediterranean cuisine and tranquil interior. | DesignMyNight

Florattica is a rooftop bar and restaurant, which showcases gorgeous views of London. The restaurant is also hosting a Valentine’s Day package which includes a three course meal and live music.

3. Florattica, London

Florattica is a rooftop bar and restaurant, which showcases gorgeous views of London. The restaurant is also hosting a Valentine’s Day package which includes a three course meal and live music. | DesignMyNight

Located in Glasgow’s city centre, Arta serves up delicious Mediterranean cuisine. For Valentine’s, Arta is hosting a murder mystery event which also includes a three course meal and a welcome glass of fizz.

4. Arta, Glasgow

Located in Glasgow’s city centre, Arta serves up delicious Mediterranean cuisine. For Valentine’s, Arta is hosting a murder mystery event which also includes a three course meal and a welcome glass of fizz. | DesignMyNight

