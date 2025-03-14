Indian food is one of the UK’s favourite global cuisines, with many amazing restaurants and teams across North Yorkshire.
Whether you’re a resident or visiting the area for the first time, we’ve got a guide to the best Indian restaurants that North Yorkshire has to offer.
Here are the 15 Indian restaurants that are the most popular with customers - and what reviewers had to say about their experience.
1. Spice Culture, Harrogate
Spice Culture in Harrogate has a 5* rating from 739 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “Spice culture was recommended to us and it did not disappoint. Nothing was too much trouble the food was beautiful would 100% go back. Thank you Adi for excellent service and your friendly approach.” | TripAdvisor-Travelenthusiast.
2. Realitea, Ripon
Realitea in Ripon has a 5* rating from 359 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “Beautiful food and lovely service. We had the murgh brunch, the samosa chaat, the mango and cardamom cake and the Indian summer cake. Really glad we made the time to visit.” | TripAdvisor-Realitea
3. Namaste Bengal, Pickering
Namaste Bengal in Pickering has a 5* rating from 873 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “Visited on a weekend break. Lovely clean restaurant with polite staff. Food was brilliant and well priced. Complimentary drink at the end, would visit again.” | TripAdvisor-Namaste Bengal
4. TAAS Restaurant, York
TAAS Restaurant in York has a 5* rating from 435 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “Lovely small restaurant excellent service. Although it was packed we didn't have to wait long for our meal.. Great food, very tasty and good value. Can order according to how spicy you like your food.” | TripAdvisor-TAAS Restaurant