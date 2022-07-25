21 Bridlington-based businesses earn top five star rating for food hygiene

Stirling Castle on Queen Street is one of 21 businesses to receive the top five star food hygiene rating. Photo: National World

Food standards inspectors have awarded hygiene ratings of five to 147 East Riding businesses so far this year, including 21 in this area.

Food Standards Agency (FSA) inspections found those businesses were very good at handling their products, maintaining their premises and keeping goods safe. The businesses, ranging from restaurants, takeaways, cafes and pubs, got the highest rating on the FSA’s grading of venues.

FSA ratings range from zero at the lowest to five at the highest. Businesses which score zero are required to make urgent improvements and can be shut down if inspectors find they pose a threat to public health.

Venues can only score five if they are found to have very good standards in three measures. Inspectors look at how hygienically food is handled, including how it is prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled and stored.

FSA officers can also judge how confident they are that standards will be maintained into the future. Inspectors do not judge businesses on the quality of their food, customer service, culinary skills, presentation or comfort.

Businesses can display their rating in an obvious location, like their doors or windows, and customers can also ask staff what grading a venue received at its last inspection.