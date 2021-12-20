A Yorkshire restaurant has revealed its sprout cocktails - there's three to choose from
The Pickled Sprout is set to give the Brussels sprout a comeback with delicious cocktails infused with sprouts.
Forget the pigs in blankets this Christmas as the Harrogate showcases sprouts in a refreshing way.
The restaurant's mixologist has created three cocktails with the usually undesirable vegetable and they have already proved to be a firm favourite of customers.
The cocktails include a Dirty Sprout Martini, an Old Fashioned Sprout and a Mai Sprout.
Mixologist, Dario Silviera has been experimenting with the flavours of each cocktail to ensure they have the desired festive kick.
Priced at £7.95 per cocktail, the tipple is the perfect festive treat this season.
The Pickled Sprout, which is part of the HRH Group and is located within the Yorkshire Hotel, offers a fresh and soulful experience in opulent surroundings and has a menu packed with hearty favourites, enriching superfoods, and creative dishes using the finest ingredients from local sources.
The Pickled Sprout recently underwent a half a million-pound refurbishment with the interior being given a feel of botanical opulence and floral luxury.
Complete with a secret garden with a suspended floral ceiling bringing the outside in and a private dining room for guests looking for the perfect venue for celebrations or more intimate dining.
Dario Silviera, bar manager at the Pickled Sprout said: ‘We wanted to create a range of cocktails over the festive period using an ingredient that was associated with Christmas but is often overlooked by many, which is why we chose the sprout.
“As well as giving a nod to the name of the restaurant, this Christmas we are giving customers the chance to sample the delicious range of cocktails and using the sprout, which can now be celebrated and sipped.”
To book a table at The Pickled Sprout visit - https://www.the-yorkshire.co.uk/the-pickled-sprout/